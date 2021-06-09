When Muhammad Ali died five years ago, his name was known worldwide. But it was home, to Louisville, Kentucky, where he returned.
From his death on June 3, 2016, to his funeral a week later, the Bluegrass community that raised him, joined visitors from around the globe to celebrate the life and legacy of "The Greatest." That week is the focus of the new documentary, "City of Ali."
During that time, the U.S. was experiencing unrest over the police killings of Black people, including Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri. Today is much the same following other high-profile killings of Black people including George Floyd in Minneapolis and Breonna Taylor in Ali's hometown of Louisville.
Muhammad Ali would have been standing at the front of every protest if he could have, said his daughter, Rasheda Ali, who participated in the documentary.
"If he was walking and he was healthy today, he would be on the front lines fighting. And I think if Daddy was here and he was able to witness Floyd and Breonna Taylor ... and so many others who were killed for no reason whatsoever, he would say, 'Don't stop fighting,'" Rasheda Ali said. "His whole life and he sacrificed so much for equality for everyone, for inclusion and for peace and love between us all, and he would say, 'Don't stop fighting. Keep on, keep the movement going."
She continued: "Not only would he say 'Keep fighting,' but he'd also say, 'Try to change the laws and write your congressmen, write this person, vote, do things that's going to create change.'"
"With the struggles, with just being discriminated in his hometown and just the civil rights movement and him joining forces with other very powerful people like Malcolm X and, you know, and the Cleveland Summit and Martin Luther King. I kept saying to myself, 'Life is repeating itself, racism full circle," she said. "We're going through the same stuff that Daddy went through with the hate and the racism. And now it's Islamophobia, it's even worse because you're having people in power that's, you know, siding with the hate groups. But, yeah, I think daddy would have been all over Black Lives Matter movement ... He was walking in the streets, he was campaigning for his people, he was trying to get rights for his people who were being killed in Vietnam and being discriminated against and spat at and killed."
As one of the highest profile conscientious objectors and someone who spoke out against racial inequality, Ali remains a symbol of resistance and strength to many in Louisville.
Keeping Ali's legacy alive is the goal of the Muhammad Ali Center. The Louisville museum and multicultural center educates people about Ali and teaches the core principles he lived by -- confidence, conviction, dedication, respect, giving and spirituality.
To celebrate his life on the anniversary of his passing, the center, which also participated in the documentary, is holding an Ali Festival through June 13, with screenings of "City of Ali" taking place daily.
"City of Ali" is also available for streaming through Abramorama's Watch Now at Home Cinema Release.