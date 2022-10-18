A historical park in Marshall County, Kentucky, that provided the Black community with a place to enjoy Kentucky Lake during the oppressive era of segregation is the subject of a documentary that will premiere at Murray State University on Oct. 27.
Local 6 anchor Todd Faulkner delved into the history of Cherokee State Resort Park in an American Truth special report back in 2019. When the park opened in 1951, it was the only state park for African Americans in the entire state of Kentucky. In the special report, Todd introduced us to the manager in charge of upkeep of the historical site today and talked with two men who visited the park when they were younger.
One of those men, Joe Young, recalled how important it was to have a place to relax and enjoy what the park had to offer.
“In my lifetime, my life, I’ll never forget Cherokee Park. It was just such an amazing, to me, how I could just talk and dance, and just feel like somebody wasn’t going to call me the n-word or nothing. It was just a beautiful thing,” Young said.
WATCH: American Truth — Cherokee State Park
The new documentary premiering at Murray State is “A Legacy Lost & Found: Segregation in Recreation.” The film, directed by Dr. Tammy L. Holmes, focuses on the park's history and includes interviews with people who visited the park between its opening in 1951 and its closure in 1964.
The screening of the documentary is free and open to the public. Click here to register in advance to attend.
Watch the video above this story to see the preview for “A Legacy Lost & Found: Segregation in Recreation.”