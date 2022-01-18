PADUCAH – The Department of Energy (DOE) is in the process of dismantling four massive switchyards from its Paducah site. According to the DOE, all recyclable materials are going to the Paducah Area Community Reuse Organization (PACRO).
The Paducah site's power is being received through a new efficient substation, and the partial dismantling of the first switchyard is ongoing.
As part of the dismantling project, workers are removing insulators as well as steel and aluminum covers to recover metals and conductors that can be recycled. The recyclable metals are then being donated to PACRO.
Additionally, DOE previously donated 500,000 gallons of electrical transformer oil from the switchyards to PACRO for recycling.
According to the DOE, PACRO will use funds generated from recycling to support regional economic development.
“Paducah’s Asset Recovery and Recycling program is designed to provide monetary benefits to the region, while saving taxpayer dollars by avoiding waste disposal costs.” DOE Paducah Site Lead Jennifer Woodard said.
The C-537 Switchyard was built in the early 1950s. The switchyard provided up to 1,200 megawatts of power to the Paducah site, enough electricity to power as many as one million homes.
The switchyards stands as tall as a seven-story building and spans 8.5 acres. Once the partial dismantlement is completed, structural steel and components such as transformers and underground infrastructure will remain for future dismantlement.
Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership (FRNP), LLC, is DOE's contractor for dismantling the switchyard. The project is expected to be completed in early 2022.
“Beginning dismantlement of the switchyards symbolizes a major re-positioning from past operations to future cleanup,” stated Myrna Redfield, FRNP President. “Utility optimization provides opportunities to redirect dollars to cleanup efforts.”