PADUCAH — The Department of Energy Paducah Site reported in a release on Wednesday that their virtual food drive campaigns have tripled donations to food pantries and kitchens since the fist virtual event launched in 2020.
According to the release, the DOE Paducah Site's branch of the federal government's Feds Feed Families campaign benefitted the following local nonprofits in 2022:
- Marcella’s Kitchen in Marshall County
- Paducah Cooperative Ministries in McCracken County
- Martha’s Vineyard in McCracken County
- Salvation Army in McCracken County
- River City Mission in McCracken County
- St. Mary’s Food Pantry in Ballard County
- Lighthouse Community Food Bank in Ballard County
- COPE Food Pantry in Massac County, Illinois.
Marcella's Kitchen Board of Directors Secretary Sandra Allison expressed gratitude in the release, saying:
According to the release, Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership, LLC, Swift & Staley Inc., Enterprise Technical Assistance Services, Inc., and Mid-America Conversion Services, LLC, teamed up to collect the equivalent of over 50,000 pounds of food for the campaign in June.
The national Feds Feed Families campaign has collected more than 99 million pounds of food since it was established in 2009, the release said.