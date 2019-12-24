PADUCAH — The dog that was dragged behind a car in Paducah Monday is expected to make a full recovery.
The veterinarian's office treating the dog told Local 6 that the Labrador retriever, around 6 years old, has road rash on her body. The road rash is particularly bad on her feet, but she does not appear to have any broken bones and is doing well.
The vet's office said the dog did not lose any limbs, dispelling rumors that were circulating on social media. The dog is expected to stay at the vet's office for a few more days before returning to her owner.
The owner is not the woman who was arrested in this case.
The suspect is 60-year-old Jennifer Morris, who is facing charges of second-degree cruelty to animals and second-degree disorderly conduct. As of Tuesday morning, she was still in the McCracken County Jail.
Dispatchers at the 911 center began getting calls at about 4:50 p.m. Monday about a dog being dragged behind a car in the area of Paducah Tilghman High School, Paducah Police said in a news release.
Callers were saying that the car was traveling down Kentucky Avenue while dragging the dog on a leash. Callers later reported that the car went on Jackson Street before pulling into the parking lot of a fast food restaurant.
Witnesses told an officer that Morris then got out of her car and dragged the dog from the parking lot to a nearby sign, where she tried to tie its leash to the sign post, police said. Morris was arguing with bystanders when officers arrived at the scene.
Morris told investigators that she had been arguing with a passenger, who got out of the vehicle at 21st Street and Kentucky Avenue - with the dog behind him. Morris claimed she thought the dog was away from her car when she drove off, police said. Numerous witnesses said they tried to stop Morris, but to no avail.
Police said in the news release that when they arrived, "Morris was belligerent and refused to calm down." She was arrested and booked into the McCracken County Jail.