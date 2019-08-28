TRIGG COUNTY, KY -- A dachshund named Coco is recovering after being shot in her owner's yard.
Trigg County Animal Control posted on their Facebook page that Coco was found bleeding in her front yard on Thursday, August 22nd. She was taken to Little River Veterinary Clinic for emergency care.
X-rays show the bullet almost paralyzed Coco. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Animal Control Officer Davis at (270) 350-8209.
Trigg County Animal Control says Coco is recovering as of now, but her final diagnosis will depend on if she can walk properly on her back legs. Nerve damage is their main concern. You can donate to her medical bill by calling Little River Veterinary Clinic at (270) 522-4445.