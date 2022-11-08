PADUCAH — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is seeking information regarding an injured dog found underneath the John Puryear overpass.
Deputies say the dog was found on the railroad tracks near Division St. on Nov. 4, when a railyard worker notified animal control about the animal.
Deputies say the dog was treated at a local veterinary clinic and is being cared for by a foster family. They're asking anyone with information about the dog or who saw a person on the overpass with the dog between Nov. 2 and 4 to get in touch with them.
You can call the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office at (270) 444-4719 or contact your local law enforcement agency. To leave an anonymous tip, call West KY Crime Stoppers at (270) 444-8355, text “WKY” and the information to 8474111, or download the West Kentucky Crime Stoppers app.