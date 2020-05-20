PADUCAH — People in our community are walking their dogs Wednesday night in honor of Carrie 'CD' McCord, who was shot and killed at her home last week.
You're invited to take the route she took to walk her own dogs. The walk will begin at 6 p.m. with a moment of silence at Circle Park on Fountain Avenue.
From there, you'll walk your dog around her house and follow her dog walking path.
You are asked to wear a mask and have your dog on a leash.
There will also be a virtual 4K. You have from 7 p.m. until midnight Sunday to compete your run or walk and post times to the group page.
