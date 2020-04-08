PADUCAH - A lot has changed across the globe, in our nation and right here in our backyards because of COVID-19, but there's one tradition that isn't changing, the Dogwood Trail in Paducah.
It's been a springtime tradition in our region for more than 50 years, and it's opening up Wednesday.
It's a 12 to 13 mile long trail of beautiful dogwood trees that people plant in their yards, they bloom only this time of year.
Smith says if you're wanting to participate in the trail from your home, use what resources you already have, like lights or even the American flag. She said there's no need for you to go to the store to celebrate this tradition.
“If you want to accent your American flag, we are encouraging a patriotic theme this year,” Smith said. “We want people to think of patriotism. Think of what all this is has done to us as a country and how we can come together and display this united front, and that nothing is going to keep us down, we're going to keep going do that.”
When you're out on your walk looking at the dogwood trees, make sure you're staying at least six feet a part from others and you're wearing a mask.
The trolley ride that is usually on Thursday night is cancelled. All prize money from the children's art contest and other awards will be going to Community Kitchen in Paducah.
The trail will go until April 15.
For more information on awards, events and how you can plant your own dogwood, click here.
You can see a map of the trail below.