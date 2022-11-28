PADUCAH — Doing God’s work with human hands — that's the goal of Paducah Cooperative Ministry.
The PCM has been lending a helping hand to community members since 1973. They partner with local congregations, businesses and organizations to provide homeless services, groceries and emergency assistance.
In 2022 alone, the organization provided $142,000 of emergency financial assistance to McCracken County residents, helping 800 low-income families.
Homeless Services
"In the right set of unfortunate circumstances, anyone can become displaced and find themselves without a home to call their own, PCM says. That's why one of their priorities is to "break the cycle of homelessness in our community" by providing housing to single women and single mothers with children in their Fresh Start Village.
While the village is limited to women and children only, they will help anyone experiencing homelessness by helping them find shelter and assisting with food, transportation, and other basic needs.
The PCM says it's a joyous occasion when someone leaves the Fresh Start Village to live independently, and they provide each resident who leaves with a house-warming basket.
Food Pantry
The PCM provides 2-3 days worth of emergency groceries to families in crisis once-a-month or up to five times in a year, they say.
For seniors in the community, they provide supplemental groceries through the Commodity Supplemental Food Program and deliver temporary hot meals through the Meals-on-Wheels program.
Emergency Assistance
Surprises happen all the time, PCM says, and not all of them are good.
"Car accidents, unexpected loss of income, onset of a serious illness or injury, a relationship that crashes, utility bills that go through the roof — unless help comes quickly the consequences could trigger a downward spiral that leads to an episode of homelessness," they explain on their website.
That's why the PCM steps in and provides financial assistance of up-to $100 to eligible residents one time a year. The assistance can be for rent, utilities, prescription medications, transportation, and replacing identification.
How to help
The PCM says volunteers are the heart of the work they do. Whether it's organizing food drives, bagging groceries, or answering phones - volunteers make a huge difference in their communities. If you're interested in volunteering, click here and fill out the online form. The PCM also greatly appreciates donations of food and household items to fill house-warming baskets. Click here to make a financial donation online.