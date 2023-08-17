The Dollar General Literacy Foundation is awarding local schools and organizations thousands of dollars to benefit learning, including at total of $21,000 to schools and organizations in Kentucky and Tennessee counties in the Local 6 viewing area.
Across Kentucky as a whole, the foundation awarded more than $70,000, $14,000 of which went to western Kentucky schools in the Local 6 area, including:
Dollar General Literacy Foundation funds awarded in west Kentucky
|City
|County
|Organization Name
|Grant Amount
|Murray
|Calloway
|Calloway County Middle School
|$4,000
|Calvert city
|Marshall
|Calvert City Elementary
|$4,000
|West Paducah
|McCracken
|Heath Middle School
|$3,000
|Paducah
|McCracken
|Lone Oak Intermediate School
|$3,000
Across Tennessee, the foundation awarded more than $580,000, including $7,000 in Weakley County. The grants awarded there include:
Dollar General Literacy Foundation funds awarded in Weakley County
|City
|County
|Organization Name
|Grant Amount
|Martin
|Weakley
|Charger Foundation
|$3,000
|Martin
|Weakley
|University of Tennessee at Martin
|$2,000
|Martin
|Weakley
|West Tennessee Public Television Council, Inc.
|$2,000
The money is part of nearly $2.6 million the foundation says it recently awarded in youth literacy grants to schools, libraries and nonprofit organizations. Recipients can use the money to buy books, technology, equipment or other materials for K-12 students.
To learn more about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation, visit dgliteracy.org.