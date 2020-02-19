GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Dolly Parton Imagination Library program was recently introduced to Graves County, Kentucky.
The program delivers a free book to each child every month, encouraging kids to start reading at an early age.
Tessa Mae Leonard, 4, was at the Graves County Public Library reading "Bigger than You."
Tessa likes to play with toys, but she loves reading books with her mom.
"I really, really, love reading books, all the time, " said Tessa.
Her mom, Sara Leonard, is a Lowes Elementary School Teacher. Her daughter was the first to sign up for the program.
"I love when my kids say, 'Hey mom, do you want to read a book?'" said Sara. "And they nuzzle in your lap, and they open it up, and sometimes I'm not even the one doing the reading."
Lowes Elementary School Principal Ryan Marchetti introduced the program to Graves County this month, partnering with local sponsors to fund it.
"Kids can benefit from this program for years to come," said Marchetti.
The program delivers one book a month to kids ages 5 and younger.
"Getting them interested in literacy, getting them interested in books, you know, selfishly, it's fun to have your kid sit on your lap and read a good book," said Marchetti. "There's so many good benefits that come from this program."
There are books for kids of all ages, like "Bigger than you," which happens to be a local favorite.
Through the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, these kinds of books are sent to participants' doors, developing kids' minds and imagination.
"It helps with vocabulary. It helps with their social skills. It's just, reading is critical for everything you do in life," said Sara.
The program aims to educate children, all while bringing their imagination to life.
The current cost of the books is being split by the school and local sponsors. Marchetti said they still need a 10th sponsor.
Students who have already signed up will receive their books in March. Children can still sign up, and they will receive their books a month after they sign up.
The Dolly Parton Imagination Library program is in Graves, Lyon, Murray-Calloway, Trigg, and Christian counties. It is also in Jefferson County, Illinois.
If you would like to learn more about the program and how you can bring it to your county, visit the website.