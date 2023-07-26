MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, a program that has given more than 200 million free books to children across the world since 1995, is coming to McCracken County.
The McCracken County Public Library says the program will launch in McCracken County on Aug. 1.
Parents and guardians can sign their children up for the program from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday in the library's second floor meeting room. The event will include light refreshments and snacks. Kids can make their own Imagination Library buttons, the library says, and there will be Dolly Parton coloring pages, bookmarks and other goodies. There will also be a life-size cutout of Parton that families can pose for photos with.
Each month, the Imagination Library provides free, high-quality, age-appropriate books to children under the age of 5 who are enrolled in the program.
All children under the age of 5 in McCracken County are eligible to sign up at next week's event. Parents and guardians just have to complete and submit an official registration form. Those who can't make it to the event can sign up online. Enrolled children will receive their first book sometime eight to 10 weeks after their registration is received. They'll each get one book a month until their fifth birthday. The first book each child will receive will be "The Little Engine That Could."
Kids enrolled in the program can continue to receive the books even if they move; all parents and guardians have to do is notify the McCracken County Public Library any time their address changes.
To provide the program, the McCracken County Public Library created a nonprofit called the McCracken County Imagination Library, which is partnering with Dolly Parton's Imagination Library. The local library says the effort is mainly funded by grants and donations, and payments made from the McCracken County Imagination Library are matched 50-50 through the Kentucky Department of Education's Office of Special Education and Early Learning and the Kentucky Department of Libraries and Archives.
The local library also says the Purchase Area Early Childhood Council gave $26,000 to make the program possible.
McCracken County parents and guardians who want to register their children online, click here.
To learn more about Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, click here.
To learn more about the McCracken County Public Library, click here.