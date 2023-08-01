PADUCAH — With school almost back in session, parents are thinking about how to give their children an extra boost in academics. Now, in McCracken County, that boost can start as early as birth.
The McCracken County Public Library celebrated the arrival of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library on Tuesday. Children and their families stopped by to register for the program, enjoy snacks, do activities and have their photo taken with a life-sized cardboard cutout of Dolly Parton.
Children who are registered for the program receive a free book each month up to the age of 5, meaning that they could get up to 60 books, beginning with “The Little Engine That Could.” According to a 2019 article titled "30 Key Child Literacy Stats Parents Need to Be Aware Of" from literacyproj.org, cognitive processes develop quickly in the first few years of a child's life. Almost 85% of a child's brain is developed by the age of 3. The article points out, however, that education does not begin until age 5 in most cases.
Additionally, the article makes the point that the lack of access to reading materials has a big impact on children's literacy.
Enrolling in the program allows children to have these free books shipped straight to their home, broadening their at-home library. One parent who has children in the program said it brings a sense of fun to reading.
"You know you get the ones on Christmas and you're just like, OK, it's a book for Christmas, but when my kids get books from Dolly. it's like every day is Christmas," said Shelbie Bryant, a mother of four.
Not only does the program allow her to expand her children’s minds, but it also provides their family with a chance to get ahead in school in a fun way. At Reidland Elementary School, where her 5-year-old daughter Rosalie attends, they have a summer reading program. Bryant said she and her daughter typically read their "Dolly books," to fulfill the school's 15-minute per night requirement.
McCracken County Public Library Director Justin Brasher said a great part about the program is that it boosts children’s' chances for success when they do start school.
"When they can read confidently in front of others, they feel proud. They're much more accomplished in class, their grades improve they just feel more confident," said Brasher.
Other counties in Kentucky are already participating in Dolly Parton's Imagination Library. To enroll a child in the McCracken County Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, one must be a resident of McCracken County, fill out a registration form either online or in-person and ensure that addresses are kept current.
McCracken County parents and guardians who want to register their children online, click here.
To learn more about Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, click here.
To learn more about the McCracken County Public Library, click here.