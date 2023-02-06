PADUCAH — Valentine's Day can be filled with flowers, chocolates and making memories with your special someone.
However, for some — the holiday can be the exact opposite.
Violence on Valentine's Day is a reality some people face, and local domestic violence advocates say safety is a priority.
Advocates have previously seen more calls and intakes the week after Valentine's.
Mary Foley with the Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center says they received one hotline call on the holiday itself, and 12 the week after.
There was one intake on Valentine's Day and 10 for services the week after.
Some people are investing in the tools to defend themselves in case an emergency like that were to happen.
At Three Rivers Martial Arts Academy, feet quickly shuffle on a mat and two people in uniform practice in a dance-like fashion.
It's Ines Rivas-Hutchins' private Jiu Jitsu lesson, and she's working on her own self-defense.
"Even when I'm a woman, the smaller person probably in that fight, that was very empowering and very exciting to be able to do that," said Hutchins.
"When you think something's happened, I think you need to learn to listen to it, and develop it and not drown it out and then avoid it, wait, don't go on the elevator, go another time and is it necessary," said Hawkins.
In an online dating culture, domestic awareness advocates urge people to be aware of your surroundings and who you're with.
"Meeting in public places, having company with you, being accompanied with your walking to and from one place to another," said Jennifer Gulley, the executive director for the Survivor Empowerment Center.
And for Rivas-Hutchins, she's taking safety seriously.
With every step and every line of defense, she's preparing herself.
"Just having that awareness, not having fear," said Rivas-Hutchins. "Just you're equipped with some tools to defend yourself."
Hawkins says about 10% of his students are women.