PADUCAH — A memorial for the Milliken family is set for this weekend.
Kentucky State Police say Kyle Milliken killed his wife and sons, then himself this past Sunday.
It's a tragedy that rocked the community of Mayfield and Graves County. And while we don't know exactly what lead up to their deaths, it's a case that's sparking conversation.
Domestic violence centers, like the Merryman House in Paducah, say they're seeing more severe violent cases with the pandemic and holiday season.
Merryman House Executive Director Mary Foley said holiday stress and the pandemic play a role in the more intense domestic violence cases they're seeing.
"The pandemic, the holidays really have shown us more severe domestic violence," Foley said. "And has brought some things that maybe were hidden in the background, much more readily to the front."
Spiritual Enrichment Specialist Tineka Fitzgerald works with survivors to provide spiritual support. Fitzgerald said faith can provide a sense of hope.
"The way spirituality plays a part, especially with faith is that there's a community," Fitzgerald said. "And you need that support. You need that encouragement."
Foley wants people to know whether it's the holidays or any other season, domestic violence is more common than we think. There's help available.
"We really can create a space to both help and heal and have a conversation and educate," Foley said. "And the two can come together in a way that's meaningful and helpful in times not only during the holidays, but in times when our community is hurting and grieving."
Foley said the Merryman House's doors will always be open to serve. If you need help, contact the Merryman House. The number is 270-443-6001.