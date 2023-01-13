PADUCAH — Some crimes have dropped while others remain steady. Those are the findings from the 2022 year-end crime report the Paducah Police Department released Friday. Last year, the department investigated six homicides, including three that were related to domestic violence. In two of the three homicides related to domestic incidents, the victim was male.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and prevention, 1 in 10 men have reported experiencing violence involving intimate partners.
"I want to encourage people to recognize we have a problem, and there is a place for them to find a solution. And as we commit to those two truths, we can make this community exactly what we want it to be," says Merryman House executive director Mary Foley.
Foley has been working with domestic violence survivors for over a decade. She says that many men don't even realize that they are victims.
"As you're able to educate and provide that knowledge, many times men will kind of break through those society barriers and messages on their own," she says.
Last year, 4.6% of the clients Merryman House saw were male. That's an increase from the 3.6% they saw in 2020. Paducah Police Chief Brian Laird says that is not uncommon.
"Two of the three cases that we experienced last year, the victims were male, which is, it's not common, but it's not uncommon for a male to be a victim of domestic violence," says Laird.
Foley says domestic violence has no preference in who is affected, and there are no social barriers. "We see a man in need, and it doesn't say anything about their manhood or their personhood. What it says is they are a victim of a crime that does not, is no respecter of person." she says.
If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, the Merryman House is available 24/7, and all services are confidential. You can reach them at 270-443-6001 or visit merrymanhouse.org.