METROPOLIS, IL — Voters in Metropolis, Illinois, have chosen Don Canada to serve as their next mayor.
With 100% of precincts reporting, Canada received 351 votes, defeating fellow candidates Jim Hambrick, Chuck Short and Robert McDonald.
Hambrick received 299 notes, short received 294 votes and McDonald received 16 votes.
Current Metropolis Mayor Billy McDaniel did not run for reelection this year. He has served as mayor since 2005.
Click here for more local results in Illinois' consolidated election.