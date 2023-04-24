CNN anchor Don Lemon says he was fired by the network, tweeting that his agent informed him of his termination Monday morning.
"After 17 years at CNN, I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly," Lemon said. "At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I loved at the network. It is clear that there are some larger issues at play. With that said, I want to thank my colleagues and the many teams I have worked with for an incredible run. They are the most talented journalists in the business, and I wish them all the best."
In a statement released shortly after Lemon's tweet, CNN CEO Chris Licht released a statement saying: "Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors."
Lemon co-anchored "CNN This Morning," which has been on the air for almost six months, and Licht said the network is "committed to its success."
Lemon recently faced criticism for remarks he made during a segment on that show about Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley. Lemon was discussing comments Haley made saying politicians older than 75 should have to take a mental competency test. Lemon said Haley, who is 51, isn't "in her prime." Lemon is 57. The anchor then claimed women are in their "prime" in their 20s through their 40s. He later apologized for the comments.
NBC News reports that Licht told CNN employees that Lemon had agreed to participate in training in the wake of the backlash to his remarks.
Earlier this month, Variety published a report outlining allegations that Lemon has a long history of misogyny. The publication said it "spoke with more than a dozen former and current colleagues who painted a picture of a journalist who flouted rules and cozied up to power all while displaying open hostility to many female co-workers."
A spokesperson for Lemon denied the claims made the article, NBC News reports, claiming the story was "riddled with patently false anecdotes and no concrete evidence, is entirely based on unsourced, unsubstantiated, 15-year-old anonymous gossip."
Lemon has been with CNN since 2006, and he's been a host at the network since 2014. Before co-anchoring "CNN This Morning," Lemon hosted "Don Lemon Tonight" for more than eight years.