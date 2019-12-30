MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — McCracken County Deputy Kenneth Baldwin pulled a car over for traffic violations on Saturday.
"Upon stopping that vehicle and pulling her over to the shoulder on John Puryear Drive, she put the vehicle in reverse and almost ran into my cruiser. So that kind of alerted me that something was up," Baldwin said.
He said Melissa Lyman showed signs of intoxication and told him her license was suspended because of a previous driving under the influence charge. He then noticed a 2 year old in the back seat.
"She had a male passenger with her. While she was being questioned by me, she looked at the male passenger and said 'I'm about to run,'" Baldwin said. "She put the car in drive, and I knew at that point I had to do something to stop her from driving off with that child in the car."
Baldwin opened her door, hopped in the car, and turned the car off. Lyman faces multiple charges now, including DUI on the third offense and wanton endangerment.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says it has made 269 DUI arrests so far in 2019.
Before you get behind the wheel after drinking, ask yourself: Can you afford this? Not only is there the potential to take a life, but the cost of a DUI in court is in the thousands.
"The financial aspect of a DUI gets very costly very quickly," said defense attorney Teris Swanson. She said if convicted of a DUI, you'll face a $375 service fee, anywhere from $200 to $1,000 in fines, and thousands in lawyer fees.
"Another cost people don't think about, too, is when your license is suspended, you may not be able to make it to work," Swanson said. Other costs may include your insurance increasing, medical bills, alcohol and drug education courses, and an ignition interlock device.
Baldwin said taking a cab home is a lot cheaper then getting a ride in his cruiser to jail.
Swanson said you need to hold the people around you accountable, and take their car keys if they're about to drive drunk. You can designate a sober driver or take a cab, Uber, or Lyft.
Kentucky State Police troopers are teaming up with Lyft to offer a coupon code valid through New Years Day for a free ride. You can learn more about that here.