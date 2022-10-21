LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — About 1,000 people in Kentucky are waiting for an organ transplant.
To raise awareness about the importance of becoming an organ donor, Livingston County on Friday unveiled a new Donate Life poster.
The poster features Amelia Wilson, who was the wife of Livingston County Attorney Allen Wilson.
Amelia received a liver transplant when she was a student at the University of Kentucky in 2005. She went on to earn first a bachelor's degree, then a master's and a doctorate.
Amelia died in 2021. Her husband, who attended an unveiling event on Friday, said the goal of the poster is to help save more lives.
"I cannot over emphasize how important it is. It gave Amelia the gift of life, it gave Amelia and I the opportunity to be married for so many happy years. It has benefited our entire family - our entire community - and I urge everyone to consider giving the gift of life," he said.
Saturday morning, Amelia's Run will be held in her honor as well.
Runners can take part in a 10K, 5K or kids run. It all starts around 8 a.m. in Grand Rivers. The race is a fundraiser for the Kentucky Organ Donors Affiliates.
Click here to register for Amelia’s Run.