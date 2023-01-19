Do you have plans to donate blood this month? The American Red Cross says donating in January automatically enters you for a chance to win tickets to Super Bowl LVII, and there are multiple opportunities to donate in the Local 6 area.
The Red Cross is partnering with the NFL for the Super Bowl LVII Giveaway. The winner gets a trip for two to the big game in Arizona, including access to day-of, in-stadium pre-game activities, tickets to the official Super Bowl Experience, round-trip airfare to Phoenix, three-night hotel accommodations from Feb. 10 to Feb. 13 and a $500 gift card for expenses.
To donate blood, Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, or call 1-800-RED CROSS. For more information about the Super Bowl raffle, click here.
Upcoming opportunities to give blood in the Local 6 area include:
Kentucky
Caldwell County
Fredonia - 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Jan. 20, Fredonia First Baptist Church, 208 Cassidy St.
Calloway County
Murray
- 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Jan. 19, St. John's Episcopal Church, 1620 West Main St.
- 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Jan. 24, CFSB Murray North, 1721 North 12th St.
Graves County
Mayfield
- 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Jan. 23, Sedalia Elementary School, 5252 State Route 97.
- 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Jan. 24, Graves County Health Department, 416 Central Ave.
Wingo
2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Jan. 27, Mt. Pleasant Mennonite Church, 2345 Almus Road.
Livingston County
Grand Rivers - 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Jan. 20, Grand Lakes Fire Department, 271 West Mississippi Ave.
Lyon County
Eddyville - 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Jan. 26, Lyon County Convention Center at Lee S Jones Park, 172 Lee S. Jones Park.
Marshall County
Benton - 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Jan. 23, Marshall County High School, 416 High School Road.
McCracken County
Paducah
- 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Jan. 19, Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive.
- 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Jan. 20, Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive.
- 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Jan. 21, Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive.
- 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Jan. 22, Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive.
- 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Jan. 23, Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive.
- 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Jan. 24, Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive.
- 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Jan. 25, Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive.
- 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Jan. 26, Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive.
- 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Jan. 27, Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive.
- 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Jan. 28, Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive.
- 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Jan. 29, Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive.
- 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Jan. 30, Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive.
- 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Jan. 31, Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive.
Illinois
Pulaski County
Olmsted - 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Jan. 31, Caledonia Community Church, 10076 Illinois Route 37.