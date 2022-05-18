CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — As many across west Kentucky continue to mourn after the shooting death of former state trooper and Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash, the sheriff's office says an account has been set up for those wishing to donate to help his family.
Cash died after he was shot outside the Marshall County Sheriff's Office on Monday. Kentucky State Police says a suspect involved in the incident was also fatally shot. In the days since the shooting, the Calloway County Sheriff's Office says many people have reached out, asking how they can help Cash's family.
"The outpouring of support from the community following this tragedy has been nothing short of amazing," the sheriff's office says in a Facebook post Wednesday.
In response to the many calls the office has received asking where donations can be dropped off, a donation account has been created at CFSB Bank in partnership with The Murray Bank, the sheriff's office says.
Those interested in donating can visit any area CFSB Bank or any branch of The Murray Bank in Calloway County and ask to make a donation to the Cash Family Donation Fund.
Funeral arrangements for Cash are through imesfuneralhome.com. The funeral will be held Saturday at the CFSB Center at Murray State. His family will receive visitors on Friday at Hardin Baptist Church. Click here for more details.