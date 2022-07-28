MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — US Vet Connect Inc has established drop-off points for flood donations in Marshall County. They will be taking two loads to Hazard, Ky —one on July 28 and one on July 29.
A volunteer explained the most urgent need right now is for people with trucks and trailers who can help transport supplies.
The most needed donations for the first load of supplies are:
- Flashlights
- Batteries
- Dry clothing
- Ready to eat food
- Water
- Blankets
The most needed donations for the second load of supplies, leaving tomorrow, are:
- Baby clothes
- Baby food
- Baby formula
- Diapers
- Ready to eat food
The three established drop off points in Marshall County are:
Baits-N-More 15663 US Highway 68 E, Aurora, Kentucky, Kentucky.
Marshall County Children's Art Center 1202 Elm St. City of Benton, KY
King Brothers Supermarket (parking lot) 538 E US-68 , Draffenville, Kentucky
To sign up to help haul supplies, call Michelle from US Vet Connect Inc, at 270-205-7826 or sign up at any donation point.