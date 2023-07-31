PADUCAH — Beyond Uganda is a local nonprofit working to better the lives of people all across the globe, but more specifically, in the African country of Uganda.
Beyond Uganda creates different opportunities for education, access to clean water and food, empowerment opportunities and safe housing. Every program they offer works to end poverty as well.
Beyond Uganda has been operating for nearly 12 years now, and they have helped thousands of individuals every year. This year they are in need of donations and volunteers more than ever as the price of gas and groceries has continued to increase.
They have set a goal to finish several of their one-time investment building projects like school expansions, churches, and children’s homes with the help of The Paxton Challenge.
The Paxton Challenge has given members of the community an opportunity to help organizations like Beyond Uganda by challenging people to help local non-profits double their funds raised between June and August.
