MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — More than 100 abused animals are now out of the home they were being held in, and are being taken care of. David Howery, the man charged in the case, is being held on a $25,000 bond.
Donations poured into the Hendron Fire Department's gymnasium throughout the day on Thursday. Julie Huff is one of many who felt compelled to help the animals with their recovery.
"I look at my puppy dog, and I look at how spoiled and loved he is, and the thought of another animal being mistreated just broke my heart," Huff said. "And I just felt like I needed to go out and get some items to bring them to donate."
She said this crime is more than just a misdemeanor, despite what Kentucky law says.
"Animal abuse is one of those things for me that just is as bad as all of the other types of abuse," Huff said.
James Houchins and Guardians of Rescue are working to get the more than 70 dogs they rescued back to full health.
"They've lost that faith and hope in people. There's no telling what they've gone through, what's been done to them, how they've been treated," Houchins said. "So, it's just going to take a little bit of time to turn them around and get them back to that point that they're doing that."
Huff is upset the situation got this bad. As far as the McCracken County Sheriff's Office knows, Howery never reached out for help with the animals.
"It's just not fair to them. It's not fair to anyone who has to see this," Huff said.
Howery's next court appearance is May 9. He's charged with 25 counts of animal abuse.