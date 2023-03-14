EDDYVILLE, KY — After the Dec. 10 tornado destroyed their facility and equipment, donations poured into the Dawson Springs Youth League, Inc. from other leagues, individuals, and organizations. Now, much of it is gone. 

That's according to the DSYL, who say after the tornado destroyed their facility — causing an $18,000 loss — they received enough gloves, pants, helmets, bats, fielders masks and catching equipment to provide for their current and future players.

Dawson Springs tornado donations

And, according to the league's post, the owner of King's Storage Units was even letting them store the equipment for free until their facility was rebuilt. 

But those plans have changed after the league's recent discovery: their unit was broken into and everything was stolen. 

"I'm posting this in hopes that the people or someone that knows the people who broke into our storage unit at Kings Mini Storage in Eddyville will see this and do the right thing," their post begins. 
 
In a subsequent release from the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, deputies say they responded to a burglary complaint at Kings' Storage on March 12. They say their investigation revealed that an unknown person or people broke into the unit between January and the present date, stealing approximately $14,000 worth of equipment.
Go Fund Me

Organizer Tracey Jones posted this photo in a GoFundMe created to help the team recover from the tornado. They raised $4,261 of their $10,000 goal.
The sheriff's office asked anyone with information regarding the theft to contact them at (270) 388-2311 or anonymously using this link. 
 
The Dawson Springs Youth League serves kids and teens aged 3 to 15-years-old. They say their goal is to improve youth baseball and softball for the community by teaching the fundamentals and having fun. 
 
For more information about the Dawson Springs Youth League or to see photos of equipment resembling the stolen items, visit their Facebook page here
 
 
 