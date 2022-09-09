DONGOLA, IL — On August 30, Cody Johnson's house caught on fire in an intense blaze. Johnson was working on a fuel-pump on his side-by-side when he saw a flame — and he says he really doesn't remember much after that.
That devastating fire was caught on video by Local 6's Brianna Clark, who happened to be in the area at the time.
Johnson's wife, two kids, and dogs were thankfully not injured in the fire, but Cody didn't get so lucky. He was hospitalized with severe burns over 65% of his body, doctors say, but he's just happy to be alive.
He's still recovering at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis. He updated Local 6 on his condition this morning, and says he's hoping to be out of the hospital by September 20th.
Johnson has made great strides in recovery, but two skin grafts later and he's still quite sore. Cody says he's looking at a year and a half of more recovery, physical therapy, and surgery.
He's grateful for his loving wife, he says, who has remained by his side since day one. His extended family has helped take care of their children and get them to and from school.
The family has received an outpouring of love from the community, and have received so many donations they don't even have space for them all. What they really need, Cody said, is financial donations.
If you would like to donate financially to the family, you may do so at Dongola State Bank or through Paypal at DakotaJohnson0227.