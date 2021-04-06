DONGOLA, IL — The village of Dongola has voted in favor of a tax referendum Tuesday night.
The ballot question asks voters if they will authorize the village's corporate authorities to impose a 1% non-home rule municipal retailers' occupation tax through July 1, 2030 to be used for municipal operations.
The question also asks voters if they will approve a 1% non-home rule municipal service occupation tax to be used for expenditures on municipal operations, expenditures on public infrastructure, or property tax relief
Fourty-one Dongola residents voted yes, and 18 voted no.
The Illinois Department of Revenue defines a non-home rule unit as "the form of government for either a county that does not have a chief executive officer elected by the electors of the county or a municipality that has a population of 25,000 or less."
The state's retailers' occupation tax is a portion of the sales tax imposed on sellers of tangible personal property. Local governments can impose additional local retailer's occupation taxes.
Under Illinois' Non-Home Rule Municipal Service Occupation Tax Act, the corporate authorities of a non-home rule municipality can levy a tax upon everyone "engaged in the business of making sales of service" to be used for public infrastructure, property tax relief or both.
