PADUCAH — This year's Donor Days blood drive wrapped up just a few hours ago at the Schroeder Expo Center in downtown Paducah and at Veterans Airport in Marion, Illinois.
The American Red Cross says 415 pints were collected this year to give the gift of life. We at Local 6 are so thankful to everyone who showed up to the two-day event.
But unfortunately, just like last year, the event did not reach the Red Cross's goal of 500 pints of blood donated.
Anthony Tinin with the Red Cross says this year's turnout was a complete 180 compared to a decade ago, when nearly 1,000 people showed up to donate blood. He told Local 6 he's seeing a decrease in the number of donors, while the need for blood remains the same.
"So we need people to hear this message and really respond and react to it. We don't know today who that recipient is going to be. It could be someone that you know and care about or someone that I know and care about, and the hospitals have to be ready with that blood supply to help those patients in need," Tinin said.
If you couldn't make it out to this year's Donor Days blood drive, you can still help save a life by making an appointment with the American Red Cross.
Download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org to make an appointment or for more information on how to donate. All blood types are needed.