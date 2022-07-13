PADUCAH — You can make a lifesaving difference for hospital patients by giving blood this week at the 39th annual Red Cross Donor Days.
The event, which is sponsored by WPSD, is going on Wednesday and Thursday, July 13-14 at the Paducah-McCracken County Convention Center.
The Red Cross will be at the convention center from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days.
All presenting blood donors will receive a Red Cross T-shirt while supplies last, and they'll be entered into an hourly drawing for a $25 gift card. Additionally, pizza will be provided by Pizza Inn starting at 11 a.m. each day.
The Red Cross says it sees a 21% decline in blood and platelet donations during the summer travel season. That drop in the blood supply makes it difficult to make sure blood is available when hospitals need it to save patients' lives. According to the Red Cross, blood products are currently being distributed to hospitals faster than donations are coming in.
The convention center is at 415 Park Street in Paducah. Additionally, another blood drive is going on in the Charter Lounge of at Southern Illinois Veterans Airport at 3000 W. DeYoung St. in Marion, Illinois.
To donated blood, download the Red Cross's Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org and use the sponsor code "PDD" or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.
All blood types are needed to make sure a reliable supply is available for patients.