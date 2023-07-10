PADUCAH— The American Red Cross is issuing an emergency call for donors to give blood and help overcome the blood shortage we are currently in. According to the Red Cross, every two seconds in the United States, blood and platelets are needed to respond to patient emergencies, including accident and burn victims.
This week on Wednesday and Thursday, the Broadway Church of Christ is hosting the 33rd annual Donor Days. You can donate from 7 am to 7 pm on those days.
Local 6's Blaine McDonald sat down with a local blood recipient. She's using what happened to her as a platform to encourage you to roll up your sleeves and become a superhero.
Just a little over a year ago, Dixie Hall and her father were driving home from dance practice headed to get ice-cream on a normal Monday. Everything changed on that March day.
"I was ejected, I was still in my seat, I had my seatbelt on in the passenger seat. I was ejected from the truck and thrown against a tree and then I like skidded is what people say it looked like," said Dixie.
15-year-old Dixie was given dozens of pints of blood for the three days following the accidents. The day of the accident, she received blood from a local hospital, then more to be able to survive the helicopter transport to Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, TN.
Over half of her injuries were classified as fatal. Dixie had around 30 broken bones. Following the accident, the eight months after, she had many procedures— all of those requiring a significant amount of blood.
"The amount of blood I received was amazing, of course it's sad and horrible that I had to have that much, just like the amount of blood that was donated by people was just amazing because that way that helped me you know without that, who knows if I'd be sitting here. I may. be sitting here but I may be sitting in a wheelchair, or not be able to think you know so it's just very—it's very warming," said Dixie.
Her mother, Rae Hall said no mother is ever prepared for this moment, especially when the odds are against your child.
"A number of people volunteered and made her being her possible honestly and the other thing is, if someone hadn't volunteered to give blood, she wouldn't be here."
Rae said that she's given blood before, but now she has another reason to give the gift of life.
"Knowing that my community rallied around me to make that blood supply possible for my daughter you know I had donated blood in the past, and did it because it was the right thing to do. I never realized until I was here what a gift that was," said Rae.
Local 6 asked Dixie if she would change what happened to her , she confidently said she would not change the accident.
"I try to make the best out of every situation, there's always a positive to every negative, so if I can use it to help others or spread awareness about whatever it is, then I would say I'm doing what I'm supposed to do," she said.
She is now spreading her story, so you can see the impacts of the blood you donate. The countless number of pints she received are the reason she's still here today. A year ago she was relearning how to walk, and now she's dancing and traveling like a normal 15-year-old does.
Again, the 33rd annual Red Cross Donor Days is this Wednesday and Thursday. You are encouraged to donate to attack the emergency blood shortage. From 7 in the morning to 7 at night each day they want to see you. The event will be at the Broadway Church of Christ in Paducah. With your donation you will receive a t-shirt and there will be other free items there.
