MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY- The American Red Cross says there is a critical blood shortage right now. That means people who desperately need transfusions may not be able to get them, but you can help change that.
The American Red Cross is hosting blood drives on a daily basis now to try and make a dent in the shortage. With about an hour of your time, you could be saving a life. Friday afternoon was the first time Shelby Puryear donated blood.
"There's a blood shortage and I thought I could help," Puryear said.
She was one of about 20 people that donated blood at Concord United Methodist Church on Friday.
"Since COVID everything's been like shut down and I feel like that if I can help one person that's good enough for me," Puryear said.
Anthony Tinin, with the American Red Cross, says they need more people with Puryear's mindset to come to future blood drives to donate.
"What if it were you? What if it were someone that you care about, someone in your family, that needed that blood," Tinin said. "It has to already be there, it has to be available, and that's why we rely on the community."
Puryear's donation only took about 30 minutes, which she says was completely worth it.
"Personally like that's what I want to do with my life, I want to help others. So just in any way that I can," Puryear said. "Just imagine I could save somebody's life is just very highly thought of for me."
With school out for the summer, Tinin says it will be even more difficult for them to get donors in the door.
"This is really important," Tinin said. "Carve out an hour of your time to do this once or twice this summer. It makes all the difference for the people that need it."
Tinin emphasized that people with the O blood type, which is the universal donor, can help anyone in need. If you have the O blood type, Tinin encourages you to donate blood at least once this summer.