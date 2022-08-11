PADUCAH — The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce, Paducah Young Professionals, and the American Red Cross are hosting a Blood Drive Thursday in the Paducah Bank Community Room, with available slots from 12 p.m.- 5 p.m.
According to the announcement, the Red Cross urgently needs donors, as they've seen a sharp decline in donations over the past few weeks. They say, if they don't get more donors in August, they could be in danger of a seasonal blood shortage.
The Red Cross will gift each donor who gives blood, platelets, or plasma in the month of August an e-gift card to a merchant of their choice. Donors will also be entered into a contest to win gas for a year, which they say is a $6,000 value.
