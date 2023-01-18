The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is asking people in West Tennessee to avoid interacting with raccoons after it received numerous reports of raccoons showing symptoms consistent with rabies or canine distemper.
While the TWRA says raccoon-variant rabies has not been identified in West Tennessee and the illness is not currently suspected by the Tennessee Department of Health, the TWRA warns that rabies can affect humans and is deadly if it goes untreated.
Distemper and rabies share some similar symptoms that mean the two illnesses can be mistaken for one another. Both illnesses can cause animals to become aggressive and behave strangely.
While the TWRA says canine distemper has not been seen to affect humans, it does affect many species of mammals that eat meat, including raccoons, dogs, coyotes and foxes. The agency says distemper occurs naturally among populations of wild animals, with outbreaks cropping up every five to seven years or so. Outbreaks have been seen among raccoons when their populations become highly concentrated, the TWRA says.
The agency advises dog owners to take precautions to limit their pets' possible exposure to distemper, because it can be transferred from raccoons to dogs. There is no cure for the disease, which has a 50% mortality rate. Dogs and other pets should be kept up to date on their vaccinations to prevent possible infection.
To protect themselves and their pets, the TWRA asks the public not to approach or handle wildlife showing signs of illness, and to keep their children and pets away from those animals.
The agency says not to feed any raccoons, and remove any possible food sources outside homes, such as garbage cans, pet food bowls, feeders and compost piles.
If a person or pet is bitten by a raccoon or another wild animal, the TWRA says to call the nearest local health department or the Tennessee Department of Health for an animal bite consultation and risk assessment.
To find a local or regional Tennessee health department near you, click here. To contact the Tennessee Department of Health, call 615-741-7247 or 615-687-7033.
For those who need an animal removed from their property, the TWRA says to call local animal control or pest removal services. The TWRA does not provide those services, but it does have an online tool to help Tennesseans find their nearest animal damage control operator. To access that tool, click here.
For more information from the TWRA about canine distemper and other wildlife diseases, click here.
For more information from the Tennessee Department of Health about rabies, click here.