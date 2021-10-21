PADUCAH — Friday, Oct. 22, is the last day to nominate someone for the Paducah Parks and Recreation Department's 2021 Distinguished Veteran Award and the 2021 Patriot Award.
In the Distinguished Veteran Contest, the Parks and Recreation Department says priority is given to nominees who currently live or work in Paducah and McCracken County and to veterans who served in the Korean War or World War II. The city advises that each letter of nomination should explain why the veteran deserves the honor, outline his or her military history and show how the veteran has made a difference in the Paducah-McCracken community.
In the Patriot Award Contest, the Parks and Recreation Department is accepting nominations of people who are not veterans but who have dedicated their time to serving veterans and veterans' causes in the community.
To nominate someone for either award, send a completed nomination form to the Parks and Recreation Office. The forms can be hand delivered to the office at 1400 H.C. Mathis Drive, Paducah, KY 42001 or mail it to:
Paducah Parks & Recreation
Attn: Distinguished Veteran or Patriot Award
P.O. Box 7265
Paducah, KY 42002-7265
The city says the forms must include the name and phone number of the person who is making the nomination. All nominations must be turned in by 4 p.m. Friday. Download and print the forms below, or visit the parks office to pick one up in person.
Distinguished Veteran nomination form:
Patriot Award nomination form:
For more information about the awards and about the city's 2021 Veterans Day Celebration, visit paducahky.gov.