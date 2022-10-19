SPRINGFIELD, IL — Deer mating season is here and deer are become more active at night, making them a greater hazard on the road, Illinois officials say.
According to a Wednesday release from the State of Illinois, nearly 15,000 car crashes in the state involved deer in 2021. Of those, nearly 14,000 resulted in damage to the vehicle and almost 600 caused personal injury, with two of them resulting in death.
Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman explained that deer are known to travel in groups, so if you see one there are probably more. They may stop in the middle of the road or even double-back as well, making their movement unpredictable.
“Always be prepared for the unexpected," Osman cautions, "Don’t veer for deer – it could cause you to lose control of your vehicle and swerve into another lane or off the road.”
Of the numerous Illinois crashes involving deer last year, over 42% of them occurred from October to December, the release says. Rural areas were the most common environments where these crashes occurred, and over 70% happened at twilight or nighttime.
The release offered the following tips for drivers during mating season:
- We aware of your surroundings, especially if you see a "deer crossing" sign
- Your headlights will shine in a deer's eyes, causing a reflection. Scan the sides of the road for 'eye shine' to help alert you to a deer's presence.
- If you see a deer, slow down! They often travel in groups.
- Prepare for the unexpected- deer could stop right in the middle of the road.
- Don't veer! If collision is unavoidable, try to hit the deer lightly and avoid swerving into opposite lanes of traffic or off of the road.
Officials say if you hit a deer, pull to the side of the road, turn your hazard lights on, and call 911 immediately. They advise that you avoid exiting your vehicle, checking on the deer, or trying to pull the deer out of the roadway.
There are laws about what you are allowed to do with a killed or injured deer in Illinois. Click here for more information.