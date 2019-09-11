Watch again

PADUCAH - The American Quilter's Society is celebrating its 35th anniversary starting Wednesday, and you can join in on the fun.

Vendors from more than 40 states and 10 different countries were there setting up for the first big day. They’re expecting a crowd of more than 10,000 people.

Vendors were setting up all week until the doors opened Wednesday morning. Some traveled from states far and near, and some say they’ve been coming to Paducah for years – they call it their second home.

Bonnie Browning, who helps put these shows together every year, says that quilting is how people express themselves through art, and fabric is their medium.

“You’re going to see all different styles of quilts,” Browning said. “You can see the traditional to the very latest techniques being used, we have some quilters who are quilting the whole quilt then going back and painting the whole quilt, everything they tried new you’ll see it here.”

The winners of the AQS quilt contest will be honored at a gala at Walker’s Hall Wednesday night, $121,000 worth of cash prizes will be given out.

The show runs Wednesday until Friday from 9 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can buy tickets online or at the event.

Look for the Janome America Best of Show and five other winning quilts in the Winners Gallery in the Schroeder Expo Center, and the Gammill Quilting Machines Best Wall Quilt in the River Rooms on the second floor of the Carroll Convention Center when the show opens on Wednesday, Sept.11 through Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.

