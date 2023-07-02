HICKMAN COUNTY, KY — The Dorena-Hickman Ferry has resumed service after being closed down due to low water on the Mississippi River.
The ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky, with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1.
Not only does the ferry provide transportation between Kentucky and Missouri but it also serves as a tourist attraction for the region.
KYTC District 1 says that the bridge has been closed since June 10 because the gauge had dropped as low as 10.2 ft.
However, due to the recent widespread thunderstorms, the river rose to 13.9 ft. on July 2.
Because of the rising water, the ferry was able to re-open at 7 a.m. on July 2 and will be operating on its summer schedule.
Drivers can check the ferry’s operating status by calling (731) 693-0210 or by going to the Dorena-Hickman Ferry’s Facebook page.