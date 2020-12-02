HICKMAN, KY — The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is closed Wednesday afternoon after a cable became tangled in the ferry's rudder, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
The ferry, which is the only direct route between Kentucky and Missouri, connects Kentucky 1354 at Hickman with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena at Mississippi River navigation mile point 922.
KYTC says a diver will make his way out to the ferry to remove the cable and check the rudder for damage.
Capt. Jeremy Newsom expects the ferry will be able to resume service Thursday morning on its regular winter schedule.