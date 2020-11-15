FULTON COUNTY, KY — The Dorena-Hickman Ferry closed earlier than its usual time Sunday afternoon because of high winds on the Mississippi River.
The ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky, with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri, across the Mississippi River. It's the only direct route between Kentucky and Missouri, because the two states are not connected by any roads or bridges.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says Capt. Jeremy Newsom expects the ferry to reopen at the usual time Monday morning.
On its fall schedule, the ferry usually begins service around 7 a.m. and ends services with its last run from Kentucky at 5:15 p.m. and its last run from Missouri 5:30 p.m.
For more information about the Dorena-Hickman Ferry, visit facebook.com/DorenaHickmanFerry.
The Cave-in-Rock Ferry, which connects Hardin County, Illinois, with Crittenden County, Kentucky across the Ohio River, also had to close because of high wind Sunday. Click here for more information about that closure.