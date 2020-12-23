FULTON COUNTY, KY — The Dorena-Hickman Ferry closed Wednesday morning because of high winds.
The ferry closed around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday. Capt. Jeremy Newsom says there were sustained winds of 30 miles per hour with gusts to 4 miles per hour at the ferry crossing.
The ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky, with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri, across the Mississippi River. It's the only direct route between Kentucky and Missouri, because the two states are not connected by any roads or bridges.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the ferry will try to give timely notice when service is able to start again.
On its fall schedule, the ferry usually begins service around 7 a.m. and ends services with its last run from Kentucky at 5:15 p.m. and its last run from Missouri 5:30 p.m.
For more information about the Dorena-Hickman Ferry, visit facebook.com/DorenaHickmanFerry.
The Cave-in-Rock Ferry, which connects Hardin County, Illinois, with Crittenden County, Kentucky across the Ohio River, also had to close because of high wind Sunday. But, that ferry was able to reopen at 7 p.m. Sunday. Click here for more information about that closure.