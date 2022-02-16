Dorena-Hickman ferry

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry has halted service due to high winds, according to the KYTC.

The ferry halted service around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Wind gusts are currently up to 40 mph on the Mississippi.

Due to the upcoming forecast, the ferry will likely remain closed for the remainder of the day Friday.

