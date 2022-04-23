EAST PRARIE, MO— The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is closed due to high winds.
Winds have been running out of the south at 15 to 20 mph at the Mississippi River Crossing with occasional gusts above 25 mph.
The ferry plans to reopen Sunday morning on the regular summer schedule.
As a reminder, the Dorena-Hickman Ferry is temporarily operating on a limited 5-day-a-week schedule. The ferry is operating Thursday through Monday on the summer schedule, but will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday until the ferry can hire an additional pilot with a passenger endorsed license.