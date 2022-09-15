HICKMAN, KY — The Dorena-Hickman Ferry had to halt service Thursday morning due to low water levels on the Mississippi River.
Because Kentucky and Missouri are not connected by any roads or bridges, the ferry is the only direct route connecting the two states. The ferry connects Kentucky 1354 at Hickman to Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced around 10:40 a.m. Thursday that the Mississippi River was at 12.88 feet at Cairo, Illinois, and river levels are forecast to continue dropping over the next two weeks. At Hickman, KYTC says the river stage was recorded at 5.4 feet.
KYTC says it becomes difficult for vehicles to load onto and off of the ferry ramp at both landings when river levels are that low.
The ferry will try to provide timely notice when service can resume, KYTC says. When it reopens, it will continue to operate on a temporary five-day-a-week schedule. On that schedule, the ferry operates Thursday through Monday, and is closed on Tuesday and Wednesday until the ferry can hire another pilot with a passenger-endorsed license.