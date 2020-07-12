HICKMAN, KY — The Dorena-Hickman Ferry closed Sunday evening due to a mechanical issue, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
The ferry connects Kentucky 1354 at Hickman with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena across the Mississippi River. It provides the only direct route between Kentucky and Missouri.
KYTC says the ferry halted service around 4 p.m. Sunday because of a blown hose in the ferry's engine room. The ferry is expected to resume service at its usual summer schedule Monday morning.
However, KYTC says ferry operations may be affected again in the near future, because the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plans to have a dredge working in the Hickman Harbor in the next week or two. While that work is going on, it may affect the ferry's service for a period of several days.
KYTC advises commuters to check the Dorena-Hickman Ferry Facebook page for updates on its operating status.
Because no road or bridge directly connects Kentucky and Missouri, commuters between the two states have to take a 75-mile detour that adds about 90 minutes of drive time whenever the ferry is out of service.