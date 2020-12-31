HICKMAN, KY — The Dorena-Hickman Ferry will be closed for the remainder of Thursday, Dec. 31, and is already scheduled to be closed all day on Jan. 1, 2021.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the ferry is temporarily closed Thursday to allow work on some maintenance items on the boat.
KYTC says the ferry plans to reopen on the normal winter schedule on Saturday morning, Jan. 2, 2021.
Drivers can check on the ferry's operating status by calling (731)-693-0210 or by going to their Facebook page.
You can also get traffic advisories and alerts about the ferry's operating status via email by clicking here then clicking on the Dorena-Hickman Ferry Corridor Group.
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky, with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri.
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry Operates from the Hickman Landing with regular river crossings during daylight hours. Round trip passage for passenger vehicles is $14 with additional tolls for trucks, motor homes, and vehicles pulling trailers. There are discounts for vehicles making return crossings.
Missouri and Kentucky have the geographic distinction of being the only border states that are not directly connected by a road or bridge. The only direct route between the two states is the Dorena-Hickman Ferry.
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry operates at Mississippi River navigation mile point 922.0.