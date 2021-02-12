HICKMAN, KY — The Dorena- Hickman Ferry stopped service around 1 p.m. Wednesday, due to icy conditions and plans to remain closed through the weekend, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
Captain Jeremy Newsom says if the weather allows, the ferry will attempt to resume service on Monday, Feb. 15.
Drivers can check the ferry's status by calling (731) 693-0210 or by visiting the ferry's Facebook page.
The ferry connects Kentucky 1354 at Hickman with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri, at Mississippi River navigation mile point 922.
The ferry is the only direct route between Kentucky and Missouri.