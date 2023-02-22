HICKMAN, KY — High winds caused the Dorena Hickman Ferry to halt operations on Wednesday morning, likely for the remainder of the day, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports.
According to the KYTC, winds are out of the southwest at about 20 mph, with gusts of about 30 mph at Kentucky Landing.
The KYTC says the wind is interacting with the current in the Mississippi River, causing choppy conditions.
The ferry reportedly plans to resume regular service Thursday morning.
To check the ferry's operating status, call (731) 693-0210 or visit their Facebook page.