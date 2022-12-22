The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is closed due to weather conditions.
In the last hour, the wind has gone from about 6 miles per hour to 20 and snow has created poor visibility.
There is no estimated duration for this closure.
As a reminder, the Dorena-Hickman Ferry is temporarily operating on a limited five-day-a-week schedule. The ferry is operating Thursday through Monday but will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Motorists may check on the ferry’s operating status by calling (731) 693-0210 or by going to facebook.com/DorenaHickmanFerry.